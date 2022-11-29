The city of Paducah is holding Firehouse Chili on Friday, to benefit the United Way of Western Kentucky.
The public is invited to Fire Station #1, 301 Washington Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to purchase a bowl of chili, hot dog, chili dog, or a boxed meal with chili, a hotdog, chips, dessert, and drink.
Paducah firefighters are cooking the chili. Tables will be set up in the fire station's heated bays.
Donations from city staff and sponsors make this annual event successful. The generosity of local businesses and employees enable 100% of the proceeds to benefit the United Way.
The event is supported by a number of local sponsors, including: Hughes Market & Meat Processing, Inc., Artisan Kitchen, Great American Cookies, and Panera Bread, Food Giant, Sam’s Club, and Walmart (Irvin Cobb Drive location), and Pepsi MidAmerica.
The United Way also is sponsoring a 50/50 cash raffle at the event. Each entry is $5.
In 2021, Firehouse Chili raised $2,055 dollars for the United Way.
Firehouse Chili Menu and Prices: bowl of chili, $5; chili dog, $4; hot dog, $3; dessert, $3; beverage, $1; and chips, $1. Boxed meals (chili, hot dog, chips, dessert and drink), $12.
Payment options include cash, check, or online donation.
