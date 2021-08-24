A Paducah city ordinance is under scrutiny, as firefighters are taking legal action against the city by challenging a local residency requirement for fire department members.
A 15-page verified petition for declaration of rights and injunctive relief, as filed by attorneys with Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC law firm in Louisville, claims the city’s Code of Ordinances Chapter 2, Article V, Division 5 §2-304 conflicts with Kentucky Revised Statutes 311A.027.
The lawsuit was filed in McCracken Circuit Court last month, and names the city, mayor, commissioners and Fire Chief Steve Kyle (in their official capacities) as respondents. The petitioner is International Association of Fire Fighters Local 168 President Nathan Torian, individually, and as representative of a class of similarly situated people who make up Local 168.
The cited ordinance states: “All members of the fire department hired after October 1, 1988, shall reside within McCracken County or within forty-five (45) minutes of Station 4 as measured by a recognized mapping program, i.e., Mapquest, Google Maps, etc., as a condition of their continued employment within the fire department of the city.”
“Since Paducah Ord. §2-304 cannot be reconciled with the clear language of KRS 311A.027, it therefore follows that the statute preempts the ordinance, such that there is created a conflict of jurisdiction which nullifies the ordinance,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims the statute (effective in 2003) prohibits the requirement, quoting: “No public agency, tax district or other publicly funded emergency medical service first response provider, or licensed ambulance service, shall have a residence requirement for an employee of or volunteer for the organization.”
It further asserts that Paducah firefighters are not on call “within the meaning” of KRS 311A.027(2), which says the statute shall not preclude an employer or agency specified ... from having a requirement for response to a specified location within a specified time limit for an employee or volunteer who is off duty but who is on call to respond for work.”
The department’s Standard Operating Guidelines provides firefighters are subject to “call-back,” which is described as a situation where an incident commander can request firefighters to respond to a call, and firefighters are free to do so on a voluntary basis, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit indicated staffing is low, and the department is budgeted for 60 firefighters and has 53, and “at least one member” of the union (which represents 53 firefighters), identified as Jonathan Casner, lives outside the county and more than 45 minutes from Station 4.
It alleges Kyle indicated in a June 30 staff meeting that he would go before the city commission with the purpose of preferring charges against Casner, and would recommend his employment be terminated.
“Without the injunction requested in this complaint, the union will suffer imminent, irreparable harm if one of its members is terminated and further restrictions on eligibility to become a fire fighter jeopardize the preparedness of the department,” according to the lawsuit.
The proposed enforcement of the ordinance “threatens to create further attrition” within the department, making the union members’ jobs “more difficult and dangerous,” and the union wants to preserve status quo until the court declares the parties’ rights, the lawsuit indicated.
The union seeks relief against the city, declaring the ordinance void and stopping the city from enforcing the ordinance to take any personnel action against its members, according to the lawsuit.
The Sun recently reached out to Torian about the matter. He described it as a declaration of rights and said they have put it in the judge’s hands to decipher how KRS is to be read.
“I called all kinds of departments across the state, several of them, and none of them have the residency rule in place due to the fact that the KRS came out, and also, one of the biggest reasons we’re trying to get rid of this, is because it puts a damper on our recruitment,” Torian told The Sun.
“It turns people away, and in the last three hiring processes, we’ve had people that we were going to hire that were going to be solid employees here — had all the qualifications for the job and then some — but they didn’t meet that criteria for our residency rule and they turned the job down.”
Torian said they tried to do this without going into litigation, but were denied.
The Sun also reached out to the city’s communications manager, Pam Spencer, who said the city has the attorney make comments, when it comes to litigation. Mayor George Bray declined to comment on it.
Meanwhile, Paducah attorney Stacey Blankenship told The Sun the city is confident its ordinance is not in violation of the statute.
“All firefighters working for the city of Paducah are subject to being called into work in the event the city experiences an emergency that requires more personnel than is on duty at the time,” Blankenship wrote in an email.
“Consequently, the city’s ordinance, which requires firefighters to live within 45 minutes of Station 4, is in compliance with this statute.”
She also wrote that the ordinance’s importance was recently highlighted with the fire at Precision Machine (on Memorial Day), which was “so large” that off-duty personnel were requested to immediately report for duty.
Blankenship acknowledged the low number of firefighters that live farther than 45 minutes away, and said the union’s interpretation of the statute could result in all firefighters living farther than 45 minutes away, which she said would “undoubtedly be detrimental” to Paducah residents.
“The citizens of Paducah deserve prompt attention to their emergencies and the city intends to adamantly oppose the Firefighter Union’s stance, which could result in a slow response or inadequate staffing in the event of an emergency,” she added.
Blankenship said the city has filed an answer that denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
The court issued an order for the petitioner to file any motions for ruling with the court by no later than Sept. 9, with any response by the city to be filed 30 days after that, she said. The petitioner will have 15 days to file a reply, and the court will set a hearing after those documents have been filed.
Efforts to reach the union’s attorneys for comment were unsuccessful.
