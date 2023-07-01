The Paducah Fire Department wants the public to be aware of the fire danger with the weather conditions the region currently is experiencing. Burning is not allowed in the city of Paducah. Plus, the hot and dry conditions are coinciding with the July 4th holiday, a holiday in which many people celebrate by buying and lighting fireworks.
“The hot and dry conditions are concerning since a spark could create a significant fire issue. Even though Paducah only allows ground and handheld sparkling devices during the holiday, I encourage citizens to watch public fireworks displays rather than attempting to hold displays at their homes,” said Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle.
In Paducah, the discharge of fireworks that leave the ground, explode, or have a report is not allowed within the city limits (Paducah Code of Ordinances Chapter 46, Article IV). Ground and handheld sparkling devices are permitted. The sale of fireworks is permitted.
According to Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry, “With the July 4th holiday approaching, we want to remind the public that fireworks are not allowed to be discharged within the city limits for safety reasons due to the density of homes and structures in Paducah. Those caught discharging fireworks could receive a citation. Furthermore, it is illegal for minors to be in possession of fireworks.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that there were 11 deaths from fireworks in 2022 and 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms. For those who decide to use the ground and handheld fireworks in Paducah, the Consumer Product Safety Commission provides the following safety recommendations:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Young children often suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures above 1200 degrees.
• Always have an adult closely supervise fireworks activities and have items such as water and fire extinguishers readily available.
• Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water before discarding to prevent a trash fire.
Additional safety information can be found at Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Paducah’s Independence Day Celebration, sponsored by Independence Bank, Ingram Barge Company, and Pine Bluff Materials Company will be Tuesday, July 4 on Paducah’s riverfront. Enjoy live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. with fireworks by Pyro Shows at approximately 9:10 p.m.
