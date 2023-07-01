PADNWS-07-01-23 JULY 4 SAFETY - GRAPHIC

The Paducah Fire Department wants the public to be aware of the fire danger with the weather conditions the region currently is experiencing. Burning is not allowed in the city of Paducah. Plus, the hot and dry conditions are coinciding with the July 4th holiday, a holiday in which many people celebrate by buying and lighting fireworks.

“The hot and dry conditions are concerning since a spark could create a significant fire issue. Even though Paducah only allows ground and handheld sparkling devices during the holiday, I encourage citizens to watch public fireworks displays rather than attempting to hold displays at their homes,” said Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle.

