With school starting in just a few weeks, the Paducah Fire Department is now accepting donations of school supplies and individually wrapped food items to help local students.
Donations will be accepted now through Aug. 12 at any Paducah fire station and at City Hall.
On Aug. 5, members of the Paducah Fire Department will host Fill the Fire Truck donation day at the Southside Walmart at 3220 Irvin Cobb Dr. from 9 a.m. to noon and at the West End Walmart at 5130 Hinkleville Rd. from 1 to 4 p.m.
“Every donation is appreciated and can greatly impact the success of our local students,” Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman said.
Some suggested school supply donations include #2 pencils, erasers, black or blue ink pens, plastic school boxes, plastic pocket folders, composition and spiral notebooks, loose leaf paper, graph paper, highlighters, protractors, three-ring binders, glue sticks, divider tabs, printer paper reams, flash drives and backpacks.
Suggested individually-wrapped food items include fruit snacks, tuna salad kits, peanut butter or cheese crackers, potato chips, applesauce, fruit cups and granola bars.
Donations will be provided to schools within the Paducah city limits.
