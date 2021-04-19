A fire reported about 1:30 p.m. Monday damaged much of the rear of the Innovations Branding House building at 612 Broadway St.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said there were no injuries to the tenants who lived in the upper floors of the building, and their housing was handled so the department could investigate the fire.
"We have hooked them up with Red Cross," he said. "There was not a significant amount (of damage to the inside of the building). It did sustain heavy fire damage from the second and third floors."
The fire was quickly controlled by the Paducah Fire Department. The back stairwell was visibly damaged by the fire.
Todd Duff, the owner of the building, spoke with the tenants who lived in the four units above the Innovations Branding House business, of which Duff is the CEO.
"I didn’t hear a boom, but everybody said they heard a boom,” he told The Sun. "After that, I got us all out including tenants.”
An Innovations Branding House employee said many of the employees were in a meeting at the time of the incident, and they characterized the noise as a "commotion."
The fire is under investigation by the Paducah Fire Department.
The Sun reporter Derek Operle contributed to this report.
