Several local businesses are having to move forward after a fire Saturday that damaged their building. The fire occurred at Friendship Plaza on North Friendship Road in Paducah.
Karla Hogancamp’s reaction to losing nearly everything may seem odd to some. She feels blessed even in the middle of her tragedy.
“I have thousands of messages that everyone’s praying for me. Everyone’s wanting me to start back and so it just gives me a little more energy to go ahead and get up and running,” Hogancamp said.
Her business, Paducah Olive Oil Company, was located at Friendship Plaza for seven years and she’s lost almost all of her items, including the ones she’s accumulated over time.
Hogancamp isn’t the only one who’s experienced loss from the incident.
“We’ve lost four units that are by water damage mainly because the fire was apparently in the attic portion of the building,” said Craig Brown, the owner of Lam Properties.
The cause of the fire? The Concord Fire Department said it’s still investigating but the department suspects that it could be lightning.
“We did have reports that a storm had passed through within a couple hours of this incident,” said Bob McGowan, chief of the Concord Fire Department. “There were some lightning strikes here in the area. The neighbors here say there were some, they believe it was right here close.”
For business owners like Hogancamp, she’s already anticipating her new start.
“Things can be replaced. People can’t and I’m going to start again, maybe even better,” she said. “God’s got a plan for me.”
Hogancamp said she’s meeting with her adjuster to see exactly how much damage was done because of the fire. She will see how much inventory was lost.
The fire affected Paducah Olive Oil Company, Vibrant Life Chiropractic, Barre Paducah and Lam Properties.
