Paducah Olive Oil Company

Karla Hogancamp’s business, Paducah Olive Oil Company, was located at Friendship Plaza for seven years and she’s lost almost all of her items after a Saturday fire, including the ones she’s accumulated over time. The business is one of several affected by the blaze.

Several local businesses are having to move forward after a fire Saturday that damaged their building. The fire occurred at Friendship Plaza on North Friendship Road in Paducah.

Karla Hogancamp’s reaction to losing nearly everything may seem odd to some. She feels blessed even in the middle of her tragedy.

