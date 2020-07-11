A Paducah man was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly biting the tip off of another man’s finger early Friday morning, the Paducah Police Department reported.
Police reports state Malik O. Shell, 20, of Minnich Avenue, was arrested after he and the other man, Byron Parker, 44, of Carbondale, Illinois, were involved in an altercation at 2:20 a.m. in a car parked in the 900 block of Boyd Street.
Parker told police he attempted to take the car keys away from Shell and he (Shell) bit the little finger of his right hand off at the first joint. The tip of Parker’s finger was found after a search of the car, according to police reports.
Shell was arrested at his home at 5:42 a.m. Friday and taken to McCracken County Jail.
Paducah police said Parker had several outstanding warrants and was issued citations for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
(0) comments
