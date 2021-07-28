The nine finalists for Sprocket Innovation and Codefi’s 1ST50K Startup Competition were announced Tuesday by Sprocket Executive Director Monica Bilak.
The tech groups’ aim is to use the competition to bring software-based businesses to Paducah in order to diversify and stimulate the local economy.
Nearly 200 applications from around the world were received and reviewed before the nine finalists were named. A Pitch Day will occur later this week in Paducah, which will lead to the selection of the winners of up to four $50,000 grants, who will locate their operations in the city, according to a news release from Bilak.
The funds come from a variety of sources, including the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Triangle Enterprise, Independence Bank, Silicon River Capital, Kalleo Technologies, James Stapleton, Susan Baier, Julie Tennyson, Ken Wheeler, Sandra Wilson, Connie Johnson and Jill Poimboeuf.
The nine finalists are:
• Advanced Robotics (Pasadena, California) — Designs and manufactures an artificial intelligence enhanced robotic system to dispense medications in pharmacies — realizing that technology is the critical depreciating factor to bring better medical services to an increasingly expensive world.
• Food Haven (San Francisco, California) — Connects restaurants with users interested in purchasing freshly prepared meals, made from surplus ingredients and sold at discounted prices.
• Noninvasive Diagnostic Instruments (St. Louis, Missouri) — Provides cost-effective, convenient, and rapid non-invasive point-of-care blood cholesterol testing for patients and their healthcare providers.
• Particle Space (Kansas City, Missouri) — Provides a single platform to help grow and automate property management operations. Through a seamless platform, they take the burden of onboarding tenants, rent collecting, and maintenance, and use AI and automation to streamline day-to-day tasks.
• RentHub (New York City, New York) — An alternative data platform for the multi-trillion dollar rental housing industry. With their data, industry stakeholders are empowered to make more intelligent decisions.
• Seamly Systems (Huntsville, Alabama) — Develops scalable technology that enables fashion’s digital transformation in today’s connected world to increase profits, reduce waste, and heighten creativity for a large or small fashion business.
• WATT (Los Angeles, California) — A community engagement platform for virtual charity walks and running events. Described by customers as the “Fitbit for a cause.”
• XpressRun (Louisville, Kentucky) — A fully automated, last-mile logistics platform built for local retailers to efficiently and effectively dispatch anything they want, when they want, within minutes.
• Plastiblok (Paducah, Kentucky) — Through its brand Lok-N-Blok®, they strive to become the world leader in innovative composite technologies for the construction industry.
The finalists will arrive later this week, when they’ll receive an introduction to the community, a chance to practice their pitches and the opportunity to participate in Sprocket’s new TechFest.
“We are ecstatic about the number of and quality of teams that we’ll be bringing to town,” said Sarah Gant, the program’s director. “Now the real work is to identify the final three companies that fit best into our community, so we can go to work and help them thrive here.”
A group of local entrepreneurs, executives and technology specialists will recommend winners to the competition. Once the competition directors finalize due diligence, winning teams will be invited and begin building their businesses from Paducah in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.