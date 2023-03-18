A final collection of tornado-related debris in the Freemont community is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, according to McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer.
Following a declared state of emergency by Clymer March 3, the State Highway Department and McCracken Road Department, along with the help of numerous individual and group volunteers, and supported by County EMS and Rescue, have, as of March 16, collected and dumped 264 dump truck loads totaling over 4,200 cubic yards of debris from the destruction.
