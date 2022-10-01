PADNWS-10-01-22 LOUISVILLE FILM FESTIVAL - PHOTO

“165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky,” a feature length documentary following the stories of survivors of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado in western Kentucky, will premiere at Louisville’s International Festival of Film this Friday.

 COURTESY OF JONATHAN PETRAMALA

A group of award-winning filmmakers with years of experience covering natural disasters put together the stories of several Dec. 2021 western Kentucky tornado survivors to create “165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky.” The feature-length documentary with stories from survivors in Mayfield, Bremen and Dawson Springs will premiere at Louisville’s International Festival of Film on Oct. 7.

Filmmaker and storyteller Jonathan Petramala, producer and writer of “165 Miles,” said rather than focusing on the tornado itself, the documentary instead focuses on the stories of the people who lived through the devastation and how the best in humanity can shine in the worst of times.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In