A group of award-winning filmmakers with years of experience covering natural disasters put together the stories of several Dec. 2021 western Kentucky tornado survivors to create “165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky.” The feature-length documentary with stories from survivors in Mayfield, Bremen and Dawson Springs will premiere at Louisville’s International Festival of Film on Oct. 7.
Filmmaker and storyteller Jonathan Petramala, producer and writer of “165 Miles,” said rather than focusing on the tornado itself, the documentary instead focuses on the stories of the people who lived through the devastation and how the best in humanity can shine in the worst of times.
“People want their stories heard, and they don’t want their stories forgotten. I’m glad we were able to show this snapshot of time in these people’s lives that will have a generation impact,” Petramala said.
Petramala, fellow “165 Miles” producer Brandon Clement and director Andy Coates have covered natural disasters and climate crises across the United States and internationally. Petramala and Clement were in Cuba this week covering Hurricane Ian’s landing and impact on the island nation, and later made their way to Florida and South Carolina to continue following the storm and the stories of the people dealing with its aftermath.
The three filmmakers, who created the film company Climate Productions, have produced several docuseries, including “Disaster Road,” an award-winning series for The Weather Company (weather.com) that looks into how climate change has fueled natural disasters in Texas, Florida and Alabama. Petramala said Clement, Coates and he self-funded “165 Miles,” the group’s first feature length documentary, because after covering multiple natural disasters, they have seen the importance of sharing survivors’ stories being shared.
Clement, a professional storm chaser and Emmy Award-winning photojournalist, was following the December tornado and was one of the first reporters on the scene in Mayfield on Dec. 10. His footage on Dec. 11, with a shot of the “Mayfield: More than a Memory” mural that then expands to show the destruction in the historic downtown region, quickly gathered millions of views on Twitter in a matter of hours, and his footage from the scene was shown on every major news network.
“I mean, this tornado wasn’t the strongest tornado. It wasn’t the biggest tornado. It wasn’t the longest track tornado. It wasn’t the deadliest tornado, but it was top five for all of them, and to see a tornado that checks all those boxes and then happens in December this far North, it’s just unbelievable,” Clement said in a press release.
Sharing their stories can be therapeutic for survivors, Petramala said. Often, he has seen that folks are just looking for someone to talk to who will listen to their life stories and their stories of surviving nature’s wrath.
“Those little decisions, that one moment in time that we have in our life, a lot of times matter. And that’s how people survive what you think are the unsurvivable circumstances like this tornado,” Petramala said.
“165 Miles” shares stories from several western Kentucky groups and survivors, including a story from the Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center in Mayfield and the story of a group of Bremen families who took shelter in a concrete structure one man built over 20 years ago.
In Petramala’s experience, he has been in natural disaster scenes where media groups from across the country flock in for a few days, then leave to move on to the next story. It is important to him to get the stories of the people whose lives have been upended and will be in the recovery process for years after all the cameras leave.
Petramala has stayed in contact with natural disaster survivors, gaining lifelong friends and acquaintances while sharing their stories of survival. Several of the people featured in “165 Miles” will be joining Petramala in Louisville for the documentary premiere. Those who see the premiere on Oct. 7 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in downtown Louisville at 3:45 p.m. ET will also have a chance to speak with the filmmakers and some of the western Kentucky residents featured in the film.
Tickets for Louisville’s International Festival of Film can be purchased at louisvillefilmfestival.org. There is also an option for virtual screening tickets, where people can films in the festival’s lineup, including “165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky.” Tickets for in-person day pass film screenings and tickets for virtual screenings are $10.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
