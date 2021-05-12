BENTON — Marshall County Fiscal Court could owe three years in back pay to the Kentucky Retirement Board, Judge-Executive Kevin Neal said.
Neal told the court last week the county may have to pay between $245,000 and $336,000 in back pay to the retirement board. The board had informed Neal, as well as Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire, that the Kentucky Retirement System (KRS) had not received proper documentation on several retirees that were hired at the sheriff’s office.
Neal said that it was the sheriff’s office’s duty to submit the proper documentation on those employees, which were supposed to be exempt from having the county pay into their retirement system per a legislative change in 2014.
“This is a lot of money that has to be potentially back paid, because KRS is saying they don’t have the proper documentation. We don’t submit that. We’re not the employer. So we need to nail that down quickly,” Neal said.
McGuire said he doesn’t see why the county should have to pay the hefty sum, and noted that there seemed to be several “inconsistencies” from KRS on the matter, and that it would need to be looked into further. He also said that the sheriff’s office was granted permission to communicate with KRS only last month, and that his office and KRS were discussing the issues.
“It’s my opinion they are exempt. They met statute, and unless it’s litigated I don’t see any reason we have to back pay that,” McGuire said.
Neal stated that KRS informed him that alterations to the back pay were not retroactive past May 1, 2021, and that proper documentation on any special deputies hired after that date needed to be submitted as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.