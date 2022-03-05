METROPOLIS, Ill. — Candidates for the spring primary election can begin filing their petitions next week.
The filing period for the June 28 primary is March 7-14 at the Massac County Clerk’s Office.
On the local level, the following offices are up for election this year: Massac County commissioner; Massac County treasurer; Massac County clerk; Massac County sheriff (full term); and Massac County precinct committee persons.
As of Jan. 1, there is a new state requirement to run for sheriff.
Along with being a United States citizen who has been a resident of the county for at least a year and is not a convicted felon, eligibility for the office now also includes having a certificate attesting his or her successful completion of the minimum standards basic law enforcement officers training course as prescribed by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board or a substantially similar training program of another state or federal program.
State offices included on the 2022 ballot are the six state executive offices — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller — plus state senator and state representative, along with judges on the Supreme Court, Appellate Court, Circuit Court, Resident Circuit Court, subcircuit levels and judge vacancies.
U.S. senator and representative are the only federal offices on the Primary Election ballot.
Petitions can be picked up until the last day of the filing deadline, March 14, and are available at the County Clerk’s Office, located in the Massac County Courthouse. For more information, call 618-524-5213.
Early voting for the primary will begin May 19. Vote-by-mail ballots can be requested March 30 through June 23.
Voter registration in Illinois is open year-round — except during the 27-day period just prior to an election for in-person registration, 16 days prior to the election for online registration (the online voter registration system will close at 11:59 p.m. June 12 and reopen June 30) and during the two days after the election.
Registration is available at sites authorized by each election authority. These are the County Clerk’s Office, the Board of Election Commissioner’s Office, city and village offices, township offices, schools, public libraries, military recruitment offices, locations specifically designated by the election authority and online.
Those who register must be a United States citizen who is at least 17 on or before the date of the Primary Election (June 28) and turns 18 on or before the date of the General Election (Nov. 8) and has lived in the election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day. They may not claim the right to vote anywhere else and must not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction.
More information is available on the Illinois State Board of Elections website — elections.il.gov — under the Voter Services tab. The Registering to Vote pamphlet is under the Information for Voters tab, then under the Register to Vote section on the left.
Candidates elected through the primary will be on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.