Field of five set for West Kentucky Academic Bowl

The field of five schools is set for this year’s West Kentucky Academic Association championship, the West Kentucky Academic Bowl.
The date and the site of the Academic Bowl have not yet been determined. It will be held in mid- to late January.
Schools participating in the WKAA — a College Bowl-style competition where teams of students buzz in to answer questions — held district championships on Thursday. The winners of those five district tournaments advance to the Academic Bowl.
The only upset of the district championships came in District 4, where host Murray (9-5) beat Calloway County (11-2) 20-19 in the final round after beating Marshall County (4-9) 25-13.
McCracken County (11-1) won the District 3 title with a 25-15 win over Paducah Tilghman (8-5) on the MCHS campus.
Fulton (8-3) beat Carlisle County (4-11) 12-6 in the championship round after beating Fulton County (4-11) 15-10 in the semifinals. Carlisle County beat host Hickman County (8-6) by forfeit in the semifinal round.
In District 2, Graves County (11-4) beat host Mayfield (8-6-1) 17-5 in the finals after getting a bye in the first round. Mayfield beat Ballard Memorial (8-7) 14-12 in the semifinals.
Livingston Central (4-6-1) will be the first-ever District 5 representative after beating Crittenden County (3-8) 16-4 in the championship round. Crittenden County beat Caldwell County (3-7) by forfeit in the semifinal round, where Livingston Central got a bye.
Team records do not include results from the district tournaments.
This is the first year that District 5 has had a representative in the Academic Bowl. In previous Academic Bowls, District 5 did not have a team taking part.
In the 2020-2021 season, there were no WKAA competitions or Academic Bowl.
McCracken County (12-0-1) was the last Academic Bowl champion, winning the title in the 2019-2020 season. Only MCHS and Murray repeated as district champions from that season.
The WKAA Academic Bowl provides scholarship funds to its participants. The Academic Bowl champion team will receive $5,000, the runner-up gets $2,500 and the other participating teams will each receive $1,000.
Schools from within the Jackson Purchase region and others from the surrounding area will take part in the 2022 President’s Cup, a preparatory academic competition leading up to the statewide Governor’s Cup, which begins Jan. 11 for middle schools, Jan. 18 for high schools and Feb. 8 for elementary schools.
The President’s Cup will be on Jan. 7 at the Murray State University Paducah campus and will feature subject assessment tests in arts and humanities, language arts, math, science and social studies, all held online. There will also be a quick recall competition, where teams of students buzz in to answer questions.
