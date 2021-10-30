BROOKPORT, Ill. — The next time you see a bump in a field, it may be more than you think.
That’s one thing attendees to the Kincaid Mounds Archaeology Field Day learned last Saturday when the annual event resumed recently.
The Kincaid Mounds Archaeology Field Day is a program hosted by the Kincaid Mounds Support Organization and supported by a Public Amenities & Event Grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation. The event provides a closer look at the history of the area before the United States was formed.
Dr. Paul Welch, chairman and associate professor of anthropology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Dr. Brian M. Butler, who has retired from the Department of Anthropology and Center for Archaeological Investigation at SIUC and is a KMSO member, shared two presentations during the day that also featured KMSO members showing their various finds from the site.
Kincaid Mounds occupies 150 acres in Massac County with more mounds located on private property just across the Pope County line for an additional half mile.
Welch said the site has gone through several cycles of occupation and abandonment. It’s believed the first occupancy occurred 5000 years ago and was followed by a long gap until 2000 years ago.
The mounds — so far 35 have been identified — were built around 1100 AD by occupants who were there from 1050 until about 1450 AD. Welch said it’s unsure which of the Mississippian culture tribes of Native Americans occupied the land — some archaeologists suggest Chickasaw ancestors based on the styles of pottery found in excavations; others suggest Omaha or Osage because of the layout of the site.
Welch said the mounds in the area are of various sizes, either by how they were built or how they’ve been plowed down due to farming through the years. Mound 8, which he and Butler took attendees to the top of, is 25 to 30 feet tall. Three others are similar heights, while others appear as bumps in the landscape.
Kincaid Mounds is part of what’s called the Black Bottom area. Historians believe the mounds were platforms created for the tribe’s important buildings and surrounded the flat plaza area where leaders lived. It was the capital of a farming community that stretched for miles up and down the Ohio River.
“There are a lot of assumptions,” Welch said.
The site is named after the Kincaid family who lived and farmed the property in the 1840s. In 1868, a house was built atop Mound 8 with the barn atop another mound. The family lost the farm during the Depression and the homesite was abandoned in World War II, falling into disrepair and torn down in the 1950s.
While SIUC anthropology students began excavating the site in 2003, it was the University of Chicago that began the process from 1934 until 1944. Welch said they very recently learned that over 400 samples of that era of work are in Arizona and are being tested to provide further information on the site.
Welch led several of those SIUC excavations. For him, their most important find happened a few years ago when a student found a microdrill that Welch had never seen before. By the time the summer was over, they found a few more at the site and learned a KMSO member had found a larger version 30 years earlier.
Dirk Lipert, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, formerly of Metropolis, spent a lot of time at Kincaid Mounds as a kid with his dad seeing what they could find at the site. He was among several KMSO members who shared their collections of similar finds.
“I love coming back,” he said.
Kincaid Mounds has been owned by the state since 1975. The Kincaid Mounds State Historic Site is designated as a National Heritage Landmark, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is owned and managed by the Historic Sites Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
KMSO began in the 1990s by Mary Bremer and Mary Leonard who brought the idea of turning the mounds into a tourism site to the Illinois Tourism Bureau.
“At that time, you couldn’t even tell where the mounds were at — this was farming area, the mounds were overgrown with trees and bush. You could be right beside the road and not see a mound,” said Sheila Richey, the current KMSO president. “I don’t know if they didn’t take Mary (Bremer) seriously, but they said, ‘If you really think that needs to be done, why don’t you go back and start doing something yourself.’ They did not know her. … They came back and organized a group interested in the Kincaid Mounds and now, look what it is 20 years later. Our group is still going.”
Along with developing and clearing the site with assistance from the Forestry Department’s Job Service Program and the Dixon Springs Incarceration Program, KMSO has received grants from Ohio River Scenic Byway, Illinois Tourism Bureau and Illinois Clean Energy Foundation to maintain the site and install an interpretive area with a observation platform and information panels. The mounds are closed to the public but the interpretive area is open from dawn to dusk.
KMSO, a 501c3 organization, meets the second Wednesday of the month at noon at the visitors’ center of Fort Massac State Park. For more information, visit kincaidmounds.com or on Facebook at Kincaid Mounds Support Organization.
