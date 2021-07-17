University of Kentucky specialists will offer timely, researched-based information and interactive opportunities for the region’s producers during the Corn, Soybean and Tobacco Field Day July 27 at the UK Research and Education Center Farm in Princeton.
Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. CDT.
The free field day will have information related to the production of these three crops plus industrial hemp. It is also an opportunity for growers to talk to and get information from UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment specialists, fellow producers and consultants.
“We are excited to be hosting this in-person field day, and look forward to seeing everyone at the UKREC,” said Travis Legleiter, UK weed scientist. “We are looking forward to an interactive event and encourage participants to come with questions and concerns they would like the speakers to address.”
Three tours will run concurrently beginning at 7:50 a.m. Each will last two hours. Producers will have the opportunity to participate in two tours. The tours will focus on topics surrounding grain crops pest management, grain crops agronomics and tobacco.
Some of the presentations include carbon markets 101, managing foliar diseases in soybeans in a world with fungicide resistance and will include an update on angular leaf spot disease in dark tobacco.
During the tobacco tour, UK agronomist Bob Pearce will discuss the future of hemp production.
Each tour will have its own set of continuing education units for pesticide applicators and Certified Crop Advisors.
Participants can receive one CCA credit each in crop management and soil and water management on the agronomic tour. On the pest management tour, participants can receive two pest management CCA credits. Pesticide applicators can receive one general and one specific hours in categories 1A, 10 and 12 on the same tour.
Tobacco tour participants may receive 1.5 CCA hours in crop management and 0.5 hours pest management. Pesticide applicator credits for the tour include one general and one specific hours in categories 1A, 10 and 12.
The event will conclude with lunch sponsored by Gallatin Redrying and Storage Company, Kentucky Corn Growers Association and Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board.
For more information, contact Colette Laurent, UK extension grain crops coordinator, at Colette.laurent@uky.edu.
