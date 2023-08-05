A crowd gathered Friday afternoon at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North 5th Street in Paducah to witness the unveiling of a new public art piece — a larger-than-life needle and thread.
The needle was designed by local artist Michael Terra and commissioned by Mike Cappock, who owns and allows artists to display their work in the building that the sculpture stands by. Cappock was inspired by the community he saw in the Lowertown artists, and in Paducah as a whole, to build something representative of connection and the city’s unique identity.
“It’s all about community, it’s all about giving back,” Cappock said. “When the quilters come to town, we are basically at the quilt central corner. I think a lot of people are going to come and enjoy it, take pictures and share it with everyone. That’ll put Paducah on the map from both the quilt perspective and the art perspective and that we’re just a nice community.”
Terra had the idea to build a needle and thread, functioning as a symbol of Paducah’s quilting history and UNESCO Creative City membership, as well as a metaphor for the people who live here.
“A bunch of unassociated bits go into making a quilt, and then suddenly, if you stitch it together, you end up with this whole blanket. And isn’t that exactly the way community works?” Terra said. “You take all of us individuals or separate people and we all get put together in the community. We don’t have to be the same and, yet together, we make an amazing thing.”
The process of designing, constructing and installing the art piece took over three years of work and collaboration.
“These kinds of things are instrumental in reminding people that it takes a village. Individual people aren’t usually able to pull things off like this. We had over 20 people help with this from time to time,” said Merle Paschedag, who helped with the logistics of installing the statue.
This aligns with the meaning of the piece, titled “E Pluribus Unum.”
“I know that from here on out it’s gonna be called ‘the needle,’ or maybe ‘needle and thread,’ but the real name of this piece is called ‘E Pluribus Unum,’ ” Terra said. “If you look on a dollar bill, or the motto of our democracy, you will see this phrase. It’s Latin that means, ‘Out of many, one.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.