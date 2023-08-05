A crowd gathered Friday afternoon at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North 5th Street in Paducah to witness the unveiling of a new public art piece — a larger-than-life needle and thread.

The needle was designed by local artist Michael Terra and commissioned by Mike Cappock, who owns and allows artists to display their work in the building that the sculpture stands by. Cappock was inspired by the community he saw in the Lowertown artists, and in Paducah as a whole, to build something representative of connection and the city’s unique identity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In