Few in eastern Kentucky have flood insurance or have ever been able to afford it. A federal agency’s new pricing system is putting it even further out of reach, jeopardizing eligibility for federal aid after future floods.

The cost of flood insurance is a major reason that Terry Thies is trying to sell her family home in Perry County.

