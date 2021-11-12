Festival of Trees planned in Kuttawa

The second annual Festival of Trees has been planned in conjunction with the Kuttawa Christmas Festival on Dec. 4 at the pavilion in front of Kuttawa City Hall.
The Christmas Festival will also include ice skating, horse drawn carriage rides, entertainment and holiday vendor market. This is a big giveback to the community during the holiday season, organizers said.
The Festival of Trees is a holiday themed event that benefits the entire community. The Lake Barkley Chamber invites area civic and school organizations, churches, neighborhoods and businesses to decorate their own unique-themed tree, wreath or tabletop centerpiece.
Those may be dropped off that morning at the pavilion, where they will be placed on display for viewing, voting by the public for the ‘People’s Choice Award’ and then sold during a live auction.
A live auction will take place for the entries on at noon Dec. 4 at the Kuttawa pavilion in front of City Hall as part of the annual Christmas in Kuttawa. Whatever the item sells for at the auction will be given back to the entity for their charity of choice.
