Festival of Lights recalls historic miracle of Second Temple

This year’s Hanukkah — the Festival of Lights — began at sundown Nov. 28 and will continue through sundown Sunday.
While the festival seems to bounce around year-to-year on the calendar, it is actually celebrated at the same time each year. The festival begins on the 25th day of the month of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar, which is based on a lunar cycle and doesn’t line up with the Gregorian calendar used by most of the world, which is a solar-based calendar.
Dr. Laurie Ballew is the vice president of the Temple Israel congregation, and she said Hanukkah (pronounced “HAH-nuk-kah”) began when the Jewish people retook the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 164 BCE, about 160 years before the birth of Jesus.
“Hanukkah celebrates the renewal and redemption after the destruction of the Second Temple,” she said. “It is a survival of the Jewish people.”
At the time, Jerusalem was a part of the Seleucid Empire ruled by King Antiochus IV. In 198 BCE, armies of Seleucid King Antiochus III ousted Egyptian ruler Ptolemy V from Judea and Samaria, and Antiochus IV took the throne in 175 BCE.
During his reign, the Second Temple was looted in 168 BCE, Jews were massacred and Judaism was outlawed. The next year, Antiochus IV ordered an altar to Zeus to be erected in the temple.
A Jewish man named Mattathias and his five sons — John, Simon, Eleazar, Jonathan and Judah — led a rebellion against Antiochus IV.
The following year, Judah — known as Judah Maccabee or “Judah the Hammer” — took the leadership role in the rebellion, which succeeded in 164 BCE.
The temple was destroyed, but was renewed and rededicated. However, there was only enough oil to keep the temple’s eternal light burning for one, maybe two days.
“It turned out that it lasted eight days,” Ballew said. “So, it was a miracle.
“Here in the states, we sing a song that says, ‘A Miracle Happened There,’ but in Israel, they sing the same song, and it says, ‘A Miracle Happened Here.’ The miracle is that the oil lasted eight days.”
The first day the oil was used at the Second Temple was the 25th of Nislev of that year, the day Hanukkah always begins at sundown.
To mark this miracle, Hanukkah is celebrated with the lighting of a candelabra called a menorah. It has nine candles in it: one for each of the eight days the oil lasted, and one special candle to light the others, called a shammash (pronounced “SHAH-mish”).
One candle is lit each night of the festival by the shammash (or “attendant” candle), with a new one lit on each evening.
“The importance of the oil is we keep a light burning, as we have here in our sanctuary,” Ballew said. “It’s the ‘ner tamid’ (pronounced ‘nare tah-MEED’) — the eternal light, symbolizing our eternal belief, honor and oneness with the one God.”
Ballew said Hanukkah is not a major religious holiday in Judaism.
“In the ‘70s, somehow or another, it became more popular in the United States, and it is a major fun holiday and a gift-giving holiday,” she said. “But as far as religiousness — other holidays, we celebrate specific things about the religion.
“Like, on Rosh Hashanah, the start of the year in the Jewish calendar, we show our commitment to God and our faith. Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement when we atone for our sins. We ask others for forgiveness so that we can turn and ask God for forgiveness for any sin that we have committed against a friend, neighbor or someone we barely knew. That whole day is a day of prayer and fasting.”
Hanukkah is somewhat lighter and more festive.
“On Hanukkah, we light the lights and we have parties and we eat food cooked in oil, like donuts and potato latkes — little potato cakes — to celebrate the survival of the synagogue and the survival of the oil for eight days until more oil could be had,” she said. “So, it’s a little different.”
Temple Israel of Paducah had its Hanukkah services Friday night via Zoom — not because of COVID-19 concerns but because its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system is being worked on.
“Ordinarily, we would have a little Hanukkah party,” Ballew said. “Everybody would bring their menorah — which we call a hanukkiah (pronounced ‘HAH-noo-KEE-yah’) and we would light our candles together. Then, we would have different kinds of food — maybe fried chicken and donuts and potato latkes.”
For 2,185 years, Jews have celebrated the miracle following the retaking of the Second Temple in Jerusalem from those who desecrated it. It is a celebration to remember the strength of those whose faith was tested and the miracle that followed.
