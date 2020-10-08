The Fernwood Homes apartment complex, located at 710 Lone Oak Road, is under new ownership.
According to a spokesman for the new owner, Paducah 1, LLC, the complex will be rebranded as Lone Oak Villas and feature renovated apartments with new appliances, flooring and cabinetry.
The sale of the property is the first in 70 years. The owners plan to begin pre-leasing renovated two-bedroom townhomes in the near future.
