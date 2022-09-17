The Paducah Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 14 people in the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah, which included assistance from the FBI and other agencies.
With 14 arrested as of Friday afternoon, a total of 23 people have been charged in the trafficking investigation. The suspects face charges of possession of a controlled substance or trafficking of a controlled substance, with several of the suspects having lengthy criminal histories, police said.
The details were shared during a Friday afternoon news conference at the police department, where Laird was joined at the conference by First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills.
“We’re here today to announce a large number of arrests, along with significant seizures of fentanyl and cash related to an 18-month investigation that was initiated and led by detectives with the Paducah Police Department,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.
These arrests have had months of work put into them.
“In the summer of 2020, we started seeing an increase of fentanyl in the Paducah area,” Laird said.
“Knowing how dangerous this drug is we began focusing on identifying how the fentanyl was coming into our community. By early 2021, our detectives had identified a significant source they believe to be selling. Additionally, we began to see an increase in fentanyl-related overdoses.”
Many of the suspects began to be identified throughout 2021.
“As the investigation continued through 2021, it became clear that these individuals were responsible for supplying large quantities of fentanyl to the Paducah area,” Laird said. “This group of individuals was well known to Paducah police and has significant criminal histories related to drugs and violent crimes. The investigation also revealed our state sources, which led to the FBI becoming involved in the investigations.”
In spring 2022, investigation had reached a point that cases were begun being prepared to indict those allegedly involved.
Last week, McCracken County Grand Jury indicted 23 people and, early this week, a federal grand jury also indicted several suspects in the case.
Beginning Wednesday morning, Paducah police officers and FBI agents collaboratively started arresting those indicted on possessing and selling fentanyl. As of Friday afternoon, eight of the 25 charged remain at large.
The arrested suspects were booked into the McCracken County Jail, except for several who were already in jail on other charges. Those suspects were served the warrants at the jail, police said.
“We began a joint operation to arrest individuals wanted for trafficking and due to the violent criminal histories of several of the suspects. SWAT teams from the PPD and the FBI raided two locations here in the city, on 11th Avenue and on Coronado,” Laird said.
“Both locations were secured safely and during those searches, detectives recovered approximately 8,000 fentanyl pills, a few ecstasy pills, over a pound of marijuana, six handguns, two rifles and more than $242,000 cash.”
Police said the average price of a fentanyl pill on the street is around $25, meaning the pills would be valued at approximately $200,000.
Laird also went on to emphasize the danger of fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is not like marijuana. It’s not like meth,” he said.
“Meth will kill you over time, but it’s not like fentanyl. Fentanyl will kill you in one time. That’s all it takes and that’s what makes it so dangerous for our kids and for everybody else.”
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected, according to police.
The police news release said the following arrests have been made:
• Jasmine Baker, 19, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Garrett Beach, 26, of Metropolis, Illinois, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Avian Costello, 37, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Lavance Davenport Sr., 46, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Lavanti Davenport, 20, of Paducah, was charged with four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Enrico Fuhr, 28, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Johnny Harmon III, 30, of Paducah, was charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• De’Tysha Laster, 23, of Paducah, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Christopher Russell, 37, of Paducah, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Samuel Shocklee, 23, of Calvert City, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).
• Cameron Shumpert, 29, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense).
• Dorian Shumpert, 31, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense).
• Dominick Tyler, 19, of Grand Rivers, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Paul West, 25, of Paducah, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense).
Police said the following people were indicted and remain at large, as of Friday afternoon:
• Michael Abbage, 24, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Police said Abbage is currently on probation for criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Romeneo Beard, 21, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Michelle Cohoon, 45, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).
• Lisa Collins, 47, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and speeding/10 mph over limit.
• Lavance Davenport Jr., 27, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, second or greater offense). Police said Davenport is currently on probation for a 2021 charge of first-degree fleeing and evading police.
• Channing Grentzer, 24, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• McKenzie Hopkins, 21, of Ledbetter, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Xavier Mcphee, 34, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.
• Victor Morales-Martinez, 24, of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
The police department also thanked the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Illinois State Police, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky Probation and Parole for their assistance. The photos of all 23 suspects are posted online at the police department’s Facebook page.
