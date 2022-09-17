The Paducah Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 14 people in the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah, which included assistance from the FBI and other agencies.

With 14 arrested as of Friday afternoon, a total of 23 people have been charged in the trafficking investigation. The suspects face charges of possession of a controlled substance or trafficking of a controlled substance, with several of the suspects having lengthy criminal histories, police said.

