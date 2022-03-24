Mark Fenske, the principal at Morgan Elementary School in Paducah, has been named the principal at Livingston County Middle School.
Fenske became the principal at Morgan Elementary in July 2018 and will have served four years at the school. He succeeded Vicki Conyer, who was the MES principal from 2009 to 2018.
Fenske has worked in public education for 27 years. His previous administrative experience includes being the principal of Hillsboro (Illinois) Junior High School (2009-18), Witt (Illinois) Elementary School (2008-09) and the assistant principal of the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and Liberty intermediate School in Bourbonnais, Illinois (2006-08).
In 2019, Fenske received a Community Impact Award for outstanding contribution to the area of income from Paducah-McCracken County United Way. In 2005, he received the Award of Excellence from the Illinois State Board of Edu- cation and was a finalist for Illinois Teacher of the Year.
He was a panelist at the Symposium for Addictive and Compulsive Behaviors at Baptist Health in Paducah and currently serves on Paducah’s Southside Steering Committee to address needs for urban development
Fenske earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. He earned a master’s degree in administration from Governor’s State University in University Park, Illinois, and an educational doctorate in teacher leadership from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a focus on rural poverty.
Fenske and his wife, Jacquelyn, have two children, Katelyn and Steven.
“I am excited to bring Dr. Fenske on board as the new principal of LCMS,” said Livingston Superintendent David Meinschein. “His expertise and experience brings strong leadership to the district.”
Fenske replaces interim principal Heath Cartwright and will assume the duties of principal at Livingston County Middle School in July.
