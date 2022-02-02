A mitigation team for FEMA was set up Monday at the Home Depot on James Sanders Boulevard in Paducah.
The team’s purpose is like a second step for those who have applied for assistance through FEMA or the Small Business Administration and want to know how they can use that funding to make their homes more disaster-proof.
“We want to help people make their homes stronger and safer,” said James Mullins, one of the people working at the FEMA table on Tuesday.
Mullins said people ask mitigation teams about getting funding for tornado recovery, but that comes from applying for recovery funds through FEMA, which is best done at a Disaster Recovery Center like the one at the Graves County Public Library in Mayfield.
The FEMA mitigation team will be at its Home Depot location through Feb. 18, a week after the deadline to apply for federal recovery funds through FEMA.
“Even if you weren’t affected by this storm, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be affected by the next one,” said Eugene McFee, who is also working with the mitigation team. “It’s super-important to prepare for the future. These types of storms are becoming more prominent.
“The most important thing that we’re trying to push while we’re here is safe rooms, which is the most important thing in a tornado. It gives you a better chance of survival.”
The FEMA Mitigation Team has several publications detailing how and where to place a safe room in a rebuilt home as well as information about improving safety by making trees less of a hazard during a severe storm, siding suggestions and more.
The mitigation team will be at Home Depot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day but Wednesday.
Disaster Recovery Centers can be found locally at:
- The Hopkins County Community Center in Dawson Springs
- The Graves County Library in Mayfield
- The Butler Building gymnasium in Princeton
Those DRCs will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered uninsured or underinsured damage to their property from the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes have just two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance.
Feb. 11 is the deadline to apply for assistance for survivors in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.
Survivors are encouraged to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before they apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.
FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help disaster survivors with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary, and functional place to live while survivors look for a long-term or permanent housing solution. It is not designed to make survivors whole and is not a substitute for insurance coverage. FEMA Individual Assistance cannot duplicate other sources of assistance.
FEMA provides funds paid directly to eligible individuals and households. Financial Housing Assistance may include rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair assistance, and replacement assistance.
Applying for help is free. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages.
You also may apply at a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center, visit fema.gov/drc.
• The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA have activated a Disaster Distress Helpline in Kentucky; telephone or text 800-985-5990. This free crisis support service is available all day every day for disaster survivors experiencing emotional distress or mental health problems caused or aggravated by the tornadoes or their aftermath.
The helpline staff may provide confidential counseling and other needed support services or immediately connect callers to trained professionals from the nearest participating crisis counseling center.
Spanish-speakers can press “2” for bilingual support. Callers can connect with counselors in more than 100 other languages via third-party interpretation services by indicating their preferred language to the responding counselor. A videophone option for American Sign Language users is also available by calling 800-985-5990 from a videophone-enabled device or via an “ASL Now” link at samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline.
• Storm survivors living in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren counties can receive more rental funding through FEMA.
“For people living in these areas, they have found that there is limited rental inventory,” said FEMA media relations specialist La-Tanga Hopes. “If the people are receiving rental support from FEMA and they are competing with other people, they may not be successful in their plight to secure temporary housing.
“The higher rental assistance rates were designed to expand their options. The bottom line is that, ultimately, it gives them some rental purchasing power.”
The increased funding is $25 for every $100 in rental costs. For example, if someone is renting a house for $1,000, the person receiving FEMA rental assistance would receive $250 more.
More information can be found at fema.gov.
