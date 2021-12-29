FEMA recovery centers open in western Ky.

FEMA opened six Disaster Recovery Centers in western Kentucky to help victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes file applications for disaster relief.
The Small Business Administration is also taking part in the centers to help homeowners and business owners recover.
This week, FEMA opened Disaster Recovery Centers in these western Kentucky locations:
• Benton (Marshall County), Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave.
• Mayfield (Graves County), Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St.
• Clinton (Hickman County), Hickman County Cooperative Extension Office, 329 James H. Phillips Drive.
• Hickman (Fulton County), Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave.
• Princeton (Caldwell County), Butler gymnasium, 600 W. Main St.
• Pembroke (Christian County), Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St.
The centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice. Representatives who speak Spanish are also available at the centers, and provisions are available for deaf and blind people.
The DRCs are considered to be federal facilities and, under COVID-19 protocols, a face mask is required inside the centers. Masks are provided to those who do not have one.
At the DRCs, FEMA representatives explain the assistance plans that are available to victims, how to fill out FEMA applications and connect survivors with resources and recovery needs.
Assistance applications will be accepted through Feb. 11.
“Most people think that they are simply submitting an application and that the rest will fall through,” said FEMA media relations specialist La-Tanga Hopes. “We are working toward getting you eligible. What that means is that when you’re completing your application, take care to go through your home as if you are the inspector. Tell us about your roof; tell us about your floors; tell us about your windows.”
Hopes said sometimes, people will fill out an application and get a statement saying they are ineligible.
“Should you complete your application and you misspell your name and it doesn’t gibe with the information you submitted for your ID, we’re going to send you something and say you are ineligible,” she said. “That’s not because you are not impacted by the disaster, but we are incapable of going through and changing a federal document.
“So, read the details (on the letter of ineligibility) carefully, and it may simply say that the information that you sent for your ID doesn’t match the information that you submitted on your application.”
Hopes said the DRCs are go-to places where people can speak with someone face-to-face about filling out an assistance application.
“If you lived in Mayfield and your home is gone and you are now in another county, you don’t have to come back to Mayfield to visit someone at a DRC,” she said. “You can always go to any of the locales where we have the (Mobile Registration Intake Centers) or DRCs and initiate your application process or follow up on that process.”
At the Benton DRC, FEMA representatives have tables set up in the gymn at the Joe Creason Community Center for people to apply for assistance and get information.
Hopes said Gov. Andy Beshear announced a tornado resource information page at ky.gov.
“There is information for assistance for people who may be hard-of-hearing,” she said. “They have made resources and tools available for those people. There is information for people to get vital statistics, birth certificates replacement information and caregiver support services. There are details for people who may have childcare assistance problems.”
Hopes said undocumented families can seek assistance as well.
“It’s important that we say that the undocumented families with diverse immigration statuses only need one family member — and that can be a minor child — who has a Social Security number, that puts them in the category of being able to apply for FEMA,” she said.
Hopes said if an applicant is denied assistance, there is an appeals process available.
“We encourage you to do this,” she said. “What happens is: You go through the process, and whatever it is you think you have explained, come in (to a DRC) and talk to these people and say, ‘I have received a denial letter. I have been impacted by this. Tell me which part of the information I have put in this application is seemingly not acceptable’ and they can help you figure out from that denial status into a more acceptable eligibility status that you are looking for.”
Hopes said to help counter criminals seeking to take advantage of those who suffered loss by the tornadoes, FEMA representatives who come to a home seeking information will be easy to recognize.
“They will have a card with them and they will explain why they’re there and how they can help you,” she said. “Another telltale sign is that we always have our trusty badges on us.
“Once they’re complete with the application process, they will provide you with a confirmation number. Hang on to that information because the next person who comes to your home — they’re not going to ask for any of that vital information. They’re simply going to ask for that confirmation number, and that person will be an inspector.”
Hopes said if an inspector comes to your home and an appointment has not been made, that person is not from FEMA. The follow-up person from FEMA comes only after an appointment has been made.
“We’ve heard of people who go to homes, knock on the door and say, ‘Yeah, I’m part of FEMA, and you pay me $500 and I’ll take all this mess off your hands,’ ” Hopes said. “We do not ask for money under any circumstances. Do not share money with anybody who says they are FEMA-friendly.”
More information about FEMA assistance can be obtained by calling 800-621-3362 (-FEMA). The Kentucky Office of the Attorney General also has an information number at 502-696-5485.
