The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened mobile registration centers in Mayfield and Dawson Springs to help tornado survivors apply for FEMA assistance.
In Mayfield, the mobile center is located at the old Walmart location in Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Road. In Dawson Springs, the mobile center is located at the First Baptist Church, 960 Industrial Park Road. Hours for the centers are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
FEMA personnel at the centers can help residents who were affected by the Dec. 10 severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance. The deadline for applications is Feb. 11, 2022.
Those unable to visit one of the centers can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay (VRS) or captioned telephone or other service, can give FEMA the number for that service. Applicants will need to provide:
• A current phone number where they can be contacted.
• Their address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are now staying.
• Their Social Security Number.
• A general list of damage and losses.
• Banking information if they choose direct deposit.
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repair or other disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.