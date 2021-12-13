President Joe Biden made a federal declaration of major emergency for eight western Kentucky counties on Sunday, enabling residents and businesses in those counties to apply for federal assistance.
Gracia Szczech (pronounced: GRAY-sha SHEK), the regional administrator for FEMA, on Monday said the declaration for Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties enables residents and businesses to apply for aid.
“And that’s just the beginning,” she said. “We will work with the state on identifying other counties to get them added on.”
Szczech said there is assistance for individuals, homeowners, renters and others.
“They need to apply for assistance,” she said. “The administrator did say (Sunday) that the first line of defense is insurance. Make sure if you have insurance that you’ve already called them.
“But we also encourage everyone to apply for FEMA assistance. That comes in various ways.”
People who need to apply for federal assistance may register by:
• Visiting disasterassistance.gov
• Calling the FEMA hotline at 800-621-FEMA (-3362)
Szczech said FEMA representatives will be out in disaster survivor assistance teams going door-to-door in those counties where a disaster declaration has been made.
“They will be in FEMA shirts; they will have a FEMA ID and will be carrying an iPad,” she said. “They’re going to go door-to-door. They’re going to go where they see people working on their homes and try to get them registered and making sure that they are already into that system.
“A person will receive a nine-digit number. They need to make sure to keep that number because they can keep going back online and checking their registration and the status of that.”
Szczech encouraged people to talk with these FEMA representatives if they are approached by them.
“You may also be able to tell them where we may find other survivors, to bring that assistance to them and get them registered,” she said.
Szczech said there would be various forms of federal assistance available to those who are eligible.
“That’s in the form of a small business loan with the Small Business Administration to grants, which could include temporary housing, rental assistance, repairs and other needs assistance, such as medical – we heard that people lost their prescriptions – dental and funeral assistance,” she said.
“Again, I encourage everyone to register (for assistance) and when you register, one thing that is important is to make sure you give a number of where you can be reached. You may be staying with family and friends; you may have lost your cellphone. Make sure you give a number of where you can be reached because a housing inspector will be reaching out to you.”
Szczech said something else that came with the declaration of major emergency was Category A assistance.
“Counties were already declared for Category B, which was emergency protective measures over time – things that you did in times of the storms for the police, first responders, the vehicles they used – but also, it was available for debris clearance, pushing debris off to the roadside,” she said.
“Now, they have received Category A, which is debris removal. That is the actual removal of debris that they may be eligible to be reimbursed up to 75% by the federal government.”
Szczech said there will be representatives from FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers on the ground doing debris surveys and linking up with local entities to guide them through that process.
“They will also be looking at possibly private property debris removal and demolition,” she said. “…Also, we have subject matter experts looking at the water and wastewater systems to see what we can do for emergency repairs because we know it’s important to get those up and running.”
Szczech said regarding commodities, FEMA has water, meals, cots and blankets for 15,000 people each day.
“We continue to move trucks in every day,” she said. “And then, as we discussed, we have additional water that’s already been delivered.
“(Kentucky Emergency Management Director Mike) Dossett – we together have been able to do assessments for generators and provide generators to critical public places.”
