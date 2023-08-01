FRANKFORT — FEMA announced Monday that it’s approved more than $5.6 million for the city of Mayfield to cover costs associated with an additional phase of storm debris removal after the emergency mission of clearing streets, common areas and public rights of way was completed following the Dec. 10-11, 2021 storms and tornadoes.
The FEMA news release said that during the incident period, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes made landfall with force winds, heavy rain and storm surge, tossing debris across the city. This created a public health and safety threat.
FEMA said it will now reimburse Mayfield for the cost of removing 106,152 cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris from roads and public property, including rights of way and canals. To put that into perspective, FEMA said a cubic yard is the equivalent of 27 cubic feet. A measurement of 106,152 cubic yards equates to more than 42,460 standard size pickup trucks, each hauling a full load of trash.
The storm debris was initially taken to a permitted temporary debris staging and reduction site, according to the news release. From there, it was removed to two permitted final disposal areas.
FEMA public assistance is a cost-sharing program. Due to the magnitude of damage caused by this storm, President Joe Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 90% federal funding for this project. All work and expenses took place between July 1, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2022. FEMA said it does not oversee debris removal missions, but it does cover many of the costs.
