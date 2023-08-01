FRANKFORT — FEMA announced Monday that it’s approved more than $5.6 million for the city of Mayfield to cover costs associated with an additional phase of storm debris removal after the emergency mission of clearing streets, common areas and public rights of way was completed following the Dec. 10-11, 2021 storms and tornadoes.

The FEMA news release said that during the incident period, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes made landfall with force winds, heavy rain and storm surge, tossing debris across the city. This created a public health and safety threat.

