Seema Sheth, senior vice president and regional executive of The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’s Louisville branch, visited Paducah for the first time since assuming the executive position in January to learn more about local businesses and the local economy around the region.
Sheth’s role has her overseeing western Kentucky and southern Indiana and keeping her constituents connected with the Federal Reserve.
While a big part of Sheth’s role is representing the economic interests of the region and being able to share the ins-and-outs of the region’s economy with the Fed’s St. Louis location, Sheth said she is also passionate about bringing educational resources from the federal level to the people of western Kentucky.
“There are decisions that are made, both at the local level and national level, that absolutely impact every American citizen,” Sheth said. “But sometimes, if we don’t have the right vocabulary to understand what’s going on, we don’t realize how much we’re impacted by those decisions.”
Looking at the regional economy, Sheth said that unemployment in western Kentucky is low, and that in Paducah, wages are high. One challenge she noticed the region may be facing is that the regional population is aging, which could lead to a labor shortage of young and available workers.
One project Sheth highlighted was the Louisville branch’s efforts to promote financial literacy throughout the region. Sheth said that while finances are not the most exciting topic to talk about, decisions made about personal finances impact every person’s life on a daily basis. She added that the biggest obstacle for many people making big financial decisions is overcoming their fear surrounding finances, often stemming from a lack of knowledge.
To challenge this obstacle, her office is working to provide resources, especially for young people, students and educators, to help bring information about the expansive world of finances down to a personal level. These resources can also help people to understand what certain hot-topic financial news like unemployment rates and interest rates mean for them, Sheth said, and to take part in conversations about these topics.
Sheth said the Louisville branch of the St. Louis Fed is also building on an idea to bring economics out of the math realm and more into the social studies realm of thinking because math-based decisions can be tough and intimidating for some.
“Economic decision-making, while it feels rooted in math, is really rooted in life experience,” Sheth said.
Sheth said the Louisville branch works closely with the St. Louis Fed location to keep the economists who work out of that branch of the Fed informed about the region.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.