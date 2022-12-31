PADNWS-12-31-22 PGDP Study file photo

The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed this week by President Joe Biden specified $2 million would go toward funding a reindustrialization study to evaluate PGDP for future economic uses, following the completion of its deconstruction.

