PRINCETON — University of Kentucky CEDIK Research Analyst Joe Kercsmar published a Housing Trends and Commuting Patterns report earlier this year, concluding that housing units in Caldwell County are falling in rate and availability.
The report shows Caldwell County has the third greatest loss of housing units from 2014 to 2019 in the Western Region of Kentucky. There are 16 Western Region counties, including Caldwell, with a housing unit decline from 2014 to 2019.
Other UK CEDIK data projects a 0.1% housing change from 2017-2022. More importantly, the study found there was a -0.3% housing change from 2012-2017.
In addition to housing changes, the study reported population figures. From 2012-2017, there was a 1.3% population change. Further, the study projects a -0.5% population change during 2017-2022.
Another diminishing housing statistic the study found was the number of houses built in Caldwell County has consistently dropped — except for a period in the 1990s — from the 1970s to 2014. The number of housing built in 2014 or later was 0.2%.
Princeton’s neighboring community, Dawson Springs, had the ninth-largest population decrease — 11.29% — from 2010 to 2020, according to a Redistricting Data Hub news release.
The hub’s “What the 2020 Census Data Reveals About Kentucky’s Population” report found Mount Washington had the largest population growth — 98.42% — in Kentucky, while Whitesburg had the lowest population growth, -17.1%.
Scott County had the largest growth percentage at 21.16%, while Bell County had the lowest population growth, -16.01%.
The 2020 Decennial Census Redistricting Data (PL 94-171) found 805 vacant housing units and 5,277 occupied housing units in Caldwell County. It reported a total of 6,082 housing units in the county.
The census also found that the total population in Caldwell County was 12,649.
Despite the area’s decreasing population and the decline in housing units, homeowners are anticipating COVID-19 relief as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In April, Gov. Andy Beshear announced, “Kentucky expects to qualify for $85.4 million to help homeowners.” He added, “This is going to help those who own their home but have gotten behind.”
The U.S. Treasury Homeowners Assistance Fund was established by the ARPA earlier this year. It’s funded by the U.S. Treasury and administered by the Kentucky Housing Corporation; partners include Team Kentucky and the Kentucky Homeowner Protection Center.
“Before the application portal can open and Team Kentucky can offer relief to homeowners, it must accomplish five goals,” according to Kentucky Homeowner Protection Center officials. “Currently, we are in the third stage of the process, working with Treasury and awaiting approval of our program’s plan.”
“We are still waiting for Treasury approval, so the program is not available yet, but people can sign up for alerts about the program,” said Molly Tate, KHC managing director of communications and marketing services.
Tate encourages homeowners and residents to learn more about HAF and signup for alerts at https://mailchi.mp/kyhousing/haf-info-signup.
At a September Princeton City Council meeting, Mayor Dakota Young and City Council approved to use $100,000 in ARPA funds to entice real estate developers.
“Residential development is something that is a serious issue for the development of the community,” Young said. “I feel this is something that is very much needed in our community.”
The funds will be used to establish new housing development initiatives in the city.
