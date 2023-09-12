FRANKFORT — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acted Monday to approve and authorize for emergency use updated COVID-19 vaccines formulated to target currently circulating variants and to provide better protection against COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.
The actions relate to updated mRNA vaccines for 2023-2024 manufactured by ModernaTX Inc. and Pfizer Inc. Consistent with evidence and input from the FDA’s expert advisors, these vaccines have been updated to include a component that corresponds to the Omicron variant XBB.1.5.
This comes as an increase in new COVID cases is being reported by healthcare providers nationwide.
- Those five years of age and older, regardless of previous vaccinations, are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
- Individuals six months through four years of age who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19, are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (timing and number of doses to administer depends on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received).
- Unvaccinated people six months through four years of age are eligible to receive three doses of the updated authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, or two doses of the updated authorized Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
The FDA said they were confident in the safety and effectiveness of these updated vaccines and the agency’s benefit-risk assessment demonstrates that the benefits of these vaccines for individuals 6 months of age and older outweigh their risks.
Individuals who receive an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may experience similar side effects as those reported by individuals who previously received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against COVID-19 from the currently circulating variants. Barring the emergence of a markedly more virulent variant, the FDA anticipates that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet today to discuss clinical recommendations on who should receive an updated vaccine, as well as further considerations for specific populations, such as immunocompromised and older individuals.
Manufacturers have publicly announced that the updated vaccines would be ready this fall, and the FDA said they anticipate the updated vaccines will be available in the near future.
