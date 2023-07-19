Doctor

Dr. John-Emmett Mahon, general pediatrician at Mercy Health-Midtown Pediatrics, talks Tuesday in Paducah about the new FDA-approved preventative RSV treatment. The treatment is an injection that contains antibodies, which will bind to the RSV virus itself, preventing it from infecting healthy cells.

 ETHAN PATTERSON | WPSD Local 6

Babies 12 months and younger are about to have another defense against RSV — or Respiratory syncytial virus.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new preventative treatment called Nirsevimab, or known by its shelf name, Beyfortus. It’s just in time for what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls RSV season, which is fall and winter. The treatment is an injection, or shot, that contains antibodies which will bind to the RSV virus itself, preventing it from infecting healthy cells. This means it is not a vaccine.

