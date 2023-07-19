Babies 12 months and younger are about to have another defense against RSV — or Respiratory syncytial virus.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new preventative treatment called Nirsevimab, or known by its shelf name, Beyfortus. It’s just in time for what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls RSV season, which is fall and winter. The treatment is an injection, or shot, that contains antibodies which will bind to the RSV virus itself, preventing it from infecting healthy cells. This means it is not a vaccine.
Before this development, the only preventative treatment available was Synagis — or Palivizumab — which was available strictly for babies six months and younger with health risks or who were born prematurely, according to the CDC.
Kara Reed, whose daughter contracted RSV at an early age, said it was a scary experience.
“It was really, really scary because when they have RSV, like their ribs — like, because they’re struggling, they push out their ribs and their stomach sinks in. And it’s really, it’s hard to watch as a parent — them struggling,” Reed said.
Reed is a mother of four, so she’s used to taking care of her children when they get sick. Taking care of Alice during the time she had RSV was quite a bit different.
“The fever was awful. We couldn’t get it to come down. She was having trouble breathing.... We did breathing treatments at home and that was really hard with an infant,” she said.
Her daughter made it through the virus without having to be hospitalized, but according to the CDC, 58,000 to 80,000 children just like her will be hospitalized from RSV every year.
Dr. John-Emmett Mahon, a pediatrician at Mercy-Health Midtown Pediatrics, said when fall and winter come, he sees RSV cases daily. He said this preventative treatment could make a big difference for children who take it.
“One thing I’m really excited about with Nirsevimab is that it’s a one-time dose right before or during RSV season and then they shouldn’t have to get it again unless you’re going to your second RSV season and you’re a child who is at higher risk of infection,” Mahon said.
Mercy-Health Lourdes has confirmed that it will provide the new treatment and are waiting for it to be available. Baptist Health Paducah is still discussing whether or not it will provide the treatment. The Purchase District Health Department said it’s likely it will offer the treatment.
