To assist survivors of tornadoes that hit the region on Dec. 10, Fulton County Transit Authority is providing free transportation for residents of Fulton and Graves counties.
This free transportation includes, but is not limited to, taking people to Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, Fulton County Office Building, or any other area churches or groups that are providing supplies and services such as showers and hot meals. FCTA will also take residents in storm-damaged areas to the FEMA assistance location and unemployment assistance location.
“It’s just our way of offering resources we have and helping out our friends and neighbors,” Kenney Etherton, FCTA executive director, said in a news release.
Those who are in need of transportation and have available phone service can call FCTA at 270-472-0662.
