PADNWS-10-22-22 FCCLA - PHOTO

Lee Furst, a member of the Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers, looks over the work done by Emma Reid, a member of the McCracken County high School FCCLA. Reid and other FCCLA members were making pillow cases for homeless students at the Graves County Extension Office on Thursday.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Members of the McCracken County High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization went to the Graves County Extension Office on Thursday to make pillow cases for homeless students.

The Extension Office provided sewing machines for the students to put the pillow cases together. Extension members and members of the Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers were also on hand to help the FCCLA members.

