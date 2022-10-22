Members of the McCracken County High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization went to the Graves County Extension Office on Thursday to make pillow cases for homeless students.
The Extension Office provided sewing machines for the students to put the pillow cases together. Extension members and members of the Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers were also on hand to help the FCCLA members.
FCCLA Club sponsor Lauren Williams said the group is working with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization in Paducah to build beds for children in the McCracken County area.
“We’re also doing this pillow case project for the McKinney-homeless liaison in McCracken County (Brandi Dix),” she said. “Last year, they served 162 students in our area — that may have also been from the storm and other things.
“We set a goal to make 150 pillow cases and pack things that they need so they don’t have to miss school. Our homelessness liaison can take this to them, and it will have socks and underwear and things to get them back into school the next day.”
Williams said some of the material came from donations from the school, local Homemakers Club members and other sources so the school organization wouldn’t have to buy it.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has 200 chapters around the United States including those in Paducah and Murray.
