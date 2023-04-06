EDDYVILLE — On Friday, March 31, the Lyon County Future Business Leaders of America hosted a job fair for high school students. Juniors, seniors and even some sophomores were able to see opportunities available to them locally.

Many different types of local businesses were represented. Eddyville Mayor Greg Greene and City Treasurer Linda Green-Williams were on hand to share about local government. The U.S. Forest Service provided opportunities to work in and with the local wildlife and nature. There were also realtor’s offices, nursing homes and local trade jobs represented.

