EDDYVILLE — On Friday, March 31, the Lyon County Future Business Leaders of America hosted a job fair for high school students. Juniors, seniors and even some sophomores were able to see opportunities available to them locally.
Many different types of local businesses were represented. Eddyville Mayor Greg Greene and City Treasurer Linda Green-Williams were on hand to share about local government. The U.S. Forest Service provided opportunities to work in and with the local wildlife and nature. There were also realtor’s offices, nursing homes and local trade jobs represented.
The job fair’s interactive booths were the most popular.
Holiday Hills filled the gym with stress balls it waas giving away. Promise Land Tree Company had a game where winners were entered into a drawing for a sweatshirt. And the U.S. Marine Corps had a pull up bar next to its table, which several students tried.
In addition to allowing students to see what jobs were available in the local community, many were also interested in part- or full-time employment, a business co-op option or job shadowing for the 2023-2024 school year.
While some students may not know what they want to do after graduation, the job fair gave them the opportunity to network and connect with local businesses.
The Herald Ledger also took part in the event. The office packed up papers, special publications and business cards and spent the morning educating students about various careers available to them in print journalism.
For example, those interested in writing and journalism as a potential career path were able to talk with Herald Ledger staff and learn what steps they had taken to get to their current position. Staff also made sure that students were aware that the industry consisted of more than writers. It also employs graphic designers, accountants, office staff and machine workers.
Overall, the job fair allowed students to start seriously thinking about plans after high school and what path they may be interested in taking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.