TAYLORSVILLE — First Baptist Church will celebrate its 195th anniversary with activities this weekend, celebrating God’s faithfulness and victories over the years.
“Our church is indebted to God’s faithfulness in sustaining our church for nearly two centuries,” said Chance McConnell, who has pastored the church since 2018.
The church was constituted by 18 people on July 5, 1828. That group included the first pastor, William Stout, who served for 25 years.
“It is not lost on me what has happened since those first 18 people met in 1828,” McConnell said. “From a civil war, to two pandemics (influenza in 1918 and COVID-19 in 2020), the Great Depression, World War I, World War II and the ever-changing winds of our culture — it is not a small thing that the Lord has been kind to keep this local church in Taylorsville going, certainly to our good and His glory.”
This weekend’s theme of celebrating “God’s Amazing Grace — Yesterday, Today, Forever” includes gospel singing by Victory Road and Friends on Saturday, July 22, at 6 p.m. There will also be an ice cream social and activities for children.
The next day will be Celebration Sunday, featuring Sunday school from 9:30-10:10 a.m., followed by Victory Road gospel singing at 10:15 a.m. and a 10:30 a.m. worship service. Lunch will immediately follow the service.
Former pastors and music leaders are slated to attend. All singers, past and current choir members and any others who are interested are invited to be in the choir Sunday.
McConnell’s sermon will focus on 1 Samuel 7:12 when Samuel set a stone and called it Ebenezer: “for he said, ‘Till now the Lord has helped us.”
McConnell said this “stone of remembrance tangibly marked the Lord’s faithfulness and forgiveness to the people and His continued promise to be with them. As the hymn writer, Robert Robinson, wrote in “Come Though Fount” — “Here I raise my Ebenezer; Hither by Thy help I’ve come; and I hope, by Thy good pleasure, safely to arrive at home.’ ”
“This Sunday, we raise an Ebenezer to the Lord’s faithfulness for 195 years,” McConnell said. “ ‘Till now the Lord has helped us’ and from every moment from now until His return, we continue to trust in the Lord’s promises. As we mark this anniversary, FBC looks forward to the next decades of ministry and longs to impact our community and beyond for glory of Christ.”
Some notable moments of the church’s history include:
• Regular gathering on the Lord’s day was a pillar of importance for early church founders and members. Church records note that in January 1836, the church voted that “every male member who absented himself for two meetings in succession should report to the church the reason for his absence.”
• In the initial years, the church met in the home of John Allen until it was decided that a “meeting house” had become necessary. In 1830, a lot along the Salt River was purchased and it was decided the building constructed should be 50 by 30 feet with two galleries 14 feet high. The church purchased a lot from the city of Taylorsville that now sits adjacent to the current property. This building was sold in 1841 and is currently a residential house.
• For the next 16 years, the church rented a building with the local Methodist church. Despite not having a building to call its own, the Lord added regularly to their number. By 1857, the membership totaled 187.
• The church continued to see the Lord’s grace work powerfully. In 1868, a revival-type meeting was held. It was reported that 112 persons were received into the church by baptism. Church records note, “A long line of candidates entered the baptismal waters at the same time and the pastor at the one end of the line and the visiting minister at the other end baptized one after another until all the candidates had been immersed. Pastor Branham was a one-armed man, but was able to officiate this occasion.”
• The church approved plans for a larger church building, purchasing what is now the current site. The sanctuary was dedicated July 11, 1915.
• In more recent years, added and expanded music and worship programs, youth and children’s choirs/ministries, the acquisition of additional property, partnership with Sunrise Children’s Services, door-to-door outreach in Taylorsville, missions, Sunday School ministry, community groups and more.
Other highlights include:
• From 1980-2021, FBC saw 307 people baptized.
• From 1980-2023, FBC saw 342 other additions to the congregation.
• In 1886, the church began its first organized collection of missions giving. Between 1928 and 2021, FBC has given $795,388.40 to the Cooperative Program. These dollars have gone to the International Mission Board, North American Mission Board, Women’s Ministry Union, seminary education and more.
• Billy Graham visited the church in 1953. A photo of his visit in the old church parsonage will be on display at the anniversary celebration.
• In 195 years, 32 pastors have served the church. The longest pastorate was 29 years by Rev. J. A. Booth, who served from 1888-1914.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
