Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a fatal collision on a Trigg County bridge that claimed the life of a Tennessee man on Wednesday. About 5:40 p.m., KSP received a call to investigate a two-vehicle collision on U,S, 68/Ky. 80 on the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge between the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area and Canton.
KSP investigators investigators said a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by John R. Smith, 64, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on the four-lane bridge.
Smith was unable to avoid colliding with an eastbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Andrew Amsden, 20, of Cadiz.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. Amsden and a passenger in his truck were taken by Trigg County EMS to Trigg County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Westbound traffic was rerouted through Interstate 24 and U.S. 641 until the scene was cleared.
The investigation continues and is being conducted by Sgt. Eric Fields. Kentucky State Police Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Rescue Squad and the Trigg County Coroner’s Office.
