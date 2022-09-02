Paducah native and St. Mary High School alum Billie Farrel, commander of the USS Constitution, wound up several days of activities in her hometown with a Thursday morning address to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce at its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast.
In addition to her remarks, the chamber announced the beginning of its annual membership drive and that its planned D.C. Fly-in Sept. 19 and 20 is sold out.
Farrell also addressed students at her alma mater and McCracken County High School earlier in the week and was presented with a Quilt of Valor at the National Quilt Museum, during her visit.
She reiterated some of her remarks from earlier in the week about identifying her career goals at a very young age.
“Originally, I graduated from St. Mary High School in 2000,” she said. “But sixth grade is when I decided I wanted to join the Navy. I was channel surfing, came upon a Naval Academy graduation, watched the entire ceremony without my parents and said I know where I want to go to school and then spent the rest of middle school and high school trying to figure out how to make that happen.”
Following her graduation from St. Mary, Farrell went straight into the Naval Academy and, following her graduation, went into a commission as a surface warfare officer.
“My job in the Navy became to fight and drive ships and lead sailors,” Farrell said. “So, I spent the past 18 years of my career doing that on a variety of ships around the world deployed in every kind of position from engineering to operations to weapons and then most recently, I took command of the USS Constitution as the 77{sup}th{/sup} Commanding Officer in January.”
The USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned ship that is still in use to this day, 225 years after her launching in 1797. She is also the oldest ship still afloat. Nicknamed “Old Ironsides,” The ship is undefeated in its combat history with an impressive 33-0 record against ships in the First Barbary war and the War of 1812, as well as several smaller conflicts. The ship is staffed by navy sailors and serves as a museum ship.
Before serving on the USS Constitution, Farrell served on many other ships.
“My first ship was USS Vella Gulf, A Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser,” she said. “I was the electrical officer on board responsible for all kinds of the electrical distribution and electrical systems on the ship with a small division of about 10 sailors. After that, every step along the way in the Navy is designed to challenge you with more leadership, more sailors, and more responsibility. My next job, I took over as the navigator, so I was responsible for all the charting and voyage planning of the ship. So anytime we went anywhere, I had to make sure that was done correctly. And then at that point, I had about 20 sailors.”
From there Farrell took a desk job for a short time before transferring to another Ticonderoga guided missile cruiser as the weapons officer in charge of the Aegis Weapon system, a key part of the United States missile defense systems and, according to Lockheed Martin, “the Navy’s most modern surface combat system” and “the first fully integrated combat system built to defend against advanced air and surface threats.”
Her final position before the USS Constitution was as the executive officer of another Ticonderoga guided missile cruiser, The USS Vicksburg.
“I was selected for command of a ship and then, as far as which ship I was going to take command of, the USS Constitution was available, and I just thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to command one of the original ships of our Navy that fought in the War of 1812.”
Farrell spoke about what drives her most in this position and her military career as well.
“I think it’s the ability to make a difference,” she said. “And so much of what I’ve been able to do in the Navy at the end of the day, I feel like it’s made a difference. Whether that’s for the sailors’ lives that sign up to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, or whether I was deployed and we were able to pull somebody out of a sinking ship and really save their life. And, every time the next generation comes in, it’s reinvigorating to see them and how much they love this country and they want to serve. And so, to be able to serve with those individuals on a daily basis itself is motivation for me.”
Lastly, Farrell wanted to extend an invitation to the community.
“I encourage people to come visit the ship,” she said. “George Washington was the one who ordered the ship to be built and commissioned. John Adams was president when it was commissioned. Paul Revere did the copper smithing on the ship. So many names you only hear in the history books are involved with the ship. You actually get to experience it firsthand when you visit, and you walk the decks of the ship.”
