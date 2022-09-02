PADNWS-09-02-22 FARRELL - PHOTO

U.S. Navy Commander Billie Farrell (center) kisses her daughter as family members wrap her in a Quilt of Valor, which she received in a presentation at the National Quilt Museum on Tuesday.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Paducah native and St. Mary High School alum Billie Farrel, commander of the USS Constitution, wound up several days of activities in her hometown with a Thursday morning address to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce at its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast.

In addition to her remarks, the chamber announced the beginning of its annual membership drive and that its planned D.C. Fly-in Sept. 19 and 20 is sold out.

