All Kentucky farmers need to apply for their new sales and use tax exemption number by the end of the year, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.
While the existing agriculture sales and use tax exemptions have not changed, the Department of Revenue now requires agricultural producers to pre-qualify for a new tax identification number to claim exemption from taxes. The DOR is now accepting applications from eligible farmers for new agriculture exemption numbers.
“As the new rules take effect next year, we don’t want our Kentucky agriculture producers to be caught off guard,” said agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “With inflation and supply chain issues affecting farm input costs, now is the time to get for farmers to get their new exemption number so they can protect the sales and use tax exclusions available to them.”
Under the provisions of legislation enacted by the 2020 General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear, all eligible farmers exempt from sales and use tax for the purchase of certain items must apply for and use their new agriculture exemption number when claiming applicable tax exemptions.
The Application for the Agriculture Exemption Number, Form 51A800, is available online at www.revenue.ky.gov under Sales Tax forms. Completed applications should be submitted by email to DOR.Webresponsesalestax@ky.gov or mailed to DOR’s Division of Sales and Use Tax, Station 66, P.O. Box 181, Frankfort, KY 40602-0181.
Applicants must verify their engagement in the type of farming eligible for sales and use tax exemptions that are allowed in state law. These exclusions include certain items purchased for the purpose of raising livestock as food for human consumption or producing crops. To expedite the application process, DOR advises applicants to supply the IRS Schedule F, Profit or Loss from Farming form, if possible.
The agriculture exemption number is valid for three years from the date issued by DOR.
You can contact the Department of Revenue’s Division of Sales and Use Tax with questions at 502-564-5170 or by email at DOR.Webresponsesalestax@ky.gov.
The application deadline is Jan. 1, 2022.
