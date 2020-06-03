City officials announced Tuesday that plans were in the works to bring the Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market back to the downtown area on June 13.
The markets are planned to be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
According to an email from city Public Information Officer Pam Spencer, details will be released later on how the market will operate.
Farmers market opportunities also will be available with the Tuesday Mid-Week Market at Carson Park from 3 to 7 p.m. beginning July 7.
