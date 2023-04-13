The Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for the season this Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The market, at 306 North 2nd Street, is open each Saturday through Oct. 14 with special Celebration Saturday events on the third Saturday of each month during the season.
