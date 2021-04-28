The Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday.
Hours at the market will span from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 306 N. Second St. each Saturday through October, with several Celebration Saturday themed events on the first weekend of each month.
The theme of the first market is the grand opening and also a Spring to it Sale.
Tuesday Markets at Carson Park will return in June and a new market will begin on the Southside on Thursdays.
The markets at Carson Park, 301 Joe Clifton Drive, will be every week in June, July and August from 3 to 7 p.m.
The location of the Southside market is expected to be announced in the coming days.
For more information, visit www.paducahky.gov.
