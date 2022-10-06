PADNWS-10-06-22 DROUGHT - PHOTO

A corn field awaits harvesting in Marshall County Tuesday afternoon. Farmers have said the hot, dry summer has caused the vast majority of the corn crop to be unusable.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Farmers have had a long year with multiple droughts and inconsistent rainy periods making the year less profitable overall for many, especially in soybeans.

With 24 days of no rain in a row and continuous droughts all summer, many have begun to see lowered yields as harvest goes on. “September was almost three inches shy of what normal precipitation is for that month, I read,” said Thomas Miller, agriculture agent at the Ballard County Extension Office. “That has big effects on crops, especially grains like corn and soybeans.”

Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In