Farmers have had a long year with multiple droughts and inconsistent rainy periods making the year less profitable overall for many, especially in soybeans.
With 24 days of no rain in a row and continuous droughts all summer, many have begun to see lowered yields as harvest goes on. “September was almost three inches shy of what normal precipitation is for that month, I read,” said Thomas Miller, agriculture agent at the Ballard County Extension Office. “That has big effects on crops, especially grains like corn and soybeans.”
Corn and soybeans are very susceptible to drought, such as during their key growth periods in the spring and summer. July to August is one of these growth periods when rain and water is extra necessary in those plants planted early, with September being an important month for rain in late growth plants.
The Purchase Area widely had multiple droughts this summer with these key times for growth having some of the least rain, and September having among the longest length of time without rain in Paducah’s history, just six days shy of tying for the fifth longest since records began.
“Corn needs most of its rain when it’s sunny and, depending on planting date, this can be anywhere from the first of July through to the end of July,” Miller said. “That’s when the leaf needs the most water. During that time, it’s probably using up to a half inch of water a day, and most of our soil can only hold four or five inches at a time. So, if we don’t get rain about every 10 days, we quickly get a water deficit.”
In a deficit of water, corn will do whatever it has to survive, drawing almost all of the water and nutrients out of its stalk.
“The stalk becomes a lower quality and it hurts corn yields,” Miller said. “Even in the corn that pollinated good, it cut them 20-30 bushels at least.”
Soybeans are similar, starting to grow pods around the beginning of August through harvest, during which time they need just as much water across the entire length of time, an amount that very little non-irrigated plants received.
Water is necessary for many of the biological processes within the plants, but particularly photosynthesis, the process of creating energy from sunlight.
“Just like the human body, every process and every cell in the body needs water,” Miller said.
“If you think about it, the farmer is a solar energy harvester. We are planting crops that we will rely on photosynthesis to harvest sunlight and turn it into energy. Every one of those processes to create energy relies on water. If we run short on water, we reduce the photosynthesis and the energy.”
Lack of rain harms much of the region’s agriculture, with livestock and crops market value in the region being around $572.6 million and with two counties in the top 10 in terms of market value, with Graves County ranking No. 1 of Kentucky’s 120 counties, both according to a 2017 Census of Agriculture.
Many farmers are now seeing the effects of these changes in weather, comparing it to past years like 2012, one of the worst years in recent memory for agriculture in the region.
“2012 was really our last really bad one,” said Jed Clark, a soybean farmer out of Graves County and a past chairman of the Kentucky Soybean Board.
“In my farming career, you got 1999, 2007, 2012 and this year that would be the ones that stand out to me now. We’ve had issues other years, but never as widespread and detrimental. We’ve gone through dry times, but two or three weeks with no measurable rain? It’s not normal. One thing we keep in mind is that we’ve gone 10 years without major problems. Not everyone around here can say that.”
Clark explained what the droughts earlier in the year have done to his crop.
“Typical average for us is around 180 or 185 bushels for a 10-year average,” he said. “This year, we’re probably looking at 75 to 90 bushels …. This year, we were just in the wrong place it seems. I have friends up in Ballard that got a bit more rain and they’re pulling around 190 bushels. They just caught a few more rains than we did and we had bad timing.”
Another farmer reflected on his experience this year.
“Typically, we get around 210 bushels of corn normally and this year we’re probably looking at 140,” said Dan Pirtle, a farmer out of Water Valley and a producer director on the Kentucky Soybean Board.
“Soybeans for us look just about normal at close to 60. We were lucky to have caught a few extra rains in late July. Wet weather in the spring helped us because we delayed planting and our corn caught the late July rain as it matured later. We would be even worse off.”
“It’s not great, but we have crop insurance for a reason. It won’t offset what we lost, but it’ll help us to stay afloat.”
