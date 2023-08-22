FRANKFORT – Kentucky farmers donated $735,815.88 to the ag tag program for 2023, which represents the largest amount ever donated in a single year, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
It also brings the donation total to $5 million, since the program began in 2016.
The voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky Future Farmers of America, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. This year, each group will receive $245,271.96. Since 2016, Kentucky FFA and Kentucky 4-H have received, collectively, nearly $3.5 million from donations made by ag producers renewing their vehicles each year.
Half of the 4-H and FFA donations are returned to local councils and chapters, meaning leaders in the donating community are able to use those funds to cover the cost of 4-H and FFA camp and other leadership programs for youth. County 4-H councils regularly use ag tag dollars to provide 4-H camp scholarships and travel for life-changing, educational experiences to enable local 4-H youth to grow as leaders and engaged citizens. FFA chapters were free to use the money to meet the greatest needs in their community, such as FFA jackets for students in need or helping cover travel costs to leadership events.
“This year’s record-breaking ag tag donations is a true example of our Kentucky farm families giving back to their communities,” said Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
“Through the years, the ag tag program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Your generosity will help ensure Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”
The KDA uses its share of the ag tag funds for various programs, such as the Ag Athlete of the Year awards, the Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award, Kentucky Women in Agriculture and the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence.
Kentucky drivers who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates, or “ag tags,” may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the Ag Tag Fund.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
