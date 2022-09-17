PADNWS-09-17-22 MCSD BOARD - PHOTO

Todd Jackson, the McCracken County School District’s director of facilities, speaks to the school board Thursday about placing Farley Elementary School on the district’s surplus property list.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Farley Elementary School and its property have been placed on the McCracken County School District’s surplus list, and the district board is seeking a buyer through the bidding process.

In back-to-back motions at the school board meeting on Thursday, members voted first to rescind a motion made by the board on Sept. 15, 2016 — exactly six years to the day before the Thursday meeting — to remove Farley Elementary from the surplus property list.

