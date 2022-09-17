Farley Elementary School and its property have been placed on the McCracken County School District’s surplus list, and the district board is seeking a buyer through the bidding process.
In back-to-back motions at the school board meeting on Thursday, members voted first to rescind a motion made by the board on Sept. 15, 2016 — exactly six years to the day before the Thursday meeting — to remove Farley Elementary from the surplus property list.
The property was originally placed on the surplus list after it closed in May 2015, but the board voted in 2016 to remove it from that list in anticipation of using the building for a Head Start grant that the district had applied for. The district did not receive that grant.
Since the school closed after 36 years at 1250 Husband Road, the building has been used for trainings, workshops and similar needs. The district has used the building for storage.
After the vote to rescind the board’s 2016 motion passed Thursday, the board voted to place the Farley Elementary School property on the surplus property list and dispose of it through a sealed bidding process, contingent on approval from the Kentucky Department of Education.
There was no discussion by board members on either motion, and each motion passed 4-0. Board chair Steve Shelby was not at Thursday’s meeting and vice chair Kelly Walker presided over the meeting.
“Right now, we will send a letter to the state Department of Education asking them for permission to accept sealed bids for that property,” said Superintendent Steve Carter. “Then, based upon what that looks like, we will publicize that we are accepting bids or we won’t, based on what we get back from the state Department of Education.”
Carter said the district spends about $100,000 each year on climate control for Farley Elementary and has no real use for the property.
“We have had some growth and expansion,” he said. “We have other facilities that we can use.”
Farley Elementary opened in 1897 on property deeded by Capt. Edwin Farley for $75. It moved to its current Husband Road location in 1979 and closed at the end of the 2014-15 school year, with most students going to Reidland Elementary and Reidland Intermediate schools.
• The board approved the district’s 2022-23 working budget of $84.64 million.
“I wanted to share with you a reminder of the budget process,” Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett told the board. “This is the third version of this budget that you all are being asked to approve and review tonight.
“The first happens in January. It’s the draft budget when not a whole lot is known about the upcoming school year’s expenses and revenues. In May, there is the tentative budget where we know a little bit more, but not everything. Now, in the working budget — which is in September after the year has already started — we do have a really good idea of what our expenses and revenues are going to be.”
