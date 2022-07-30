PADNWS-07-30-22 FANCY FARM - PHOTO

The 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will be held on Aug. 5 and 6, with political speakers set to take the stage next Saturday afternoon.

 SUN FILE

With the 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic approaching next weekend, members of St. Jerome are preparing for all of the events, including a packed political speaking session Aug. 6 starting at 2 p.m.

While the political banter often is the big draw for media attention, Fancy Farm Picnic Political Chairman Steven Elder said at the end of the day, the event centers around faith and community.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In