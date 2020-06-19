St. Jerome Catholic Church’s annual Fancy Farm Picnic attracts thousands to the small Graves County community each summer for food, games and political speeches, and that tradition will continue this year too.
However, some changes are planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The church announced Thursday that the 140th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will be held Saturday, Aug. 1. Its picnic committee had several meetings and developed a plan that will follow local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for large gatherings, according to a news release.
This year’s picnic is expected to look “quite different,” in order to make sure guidelines are followed. The picnic plan includes having fewer booths, reduced hours, masks for volunteer workers and people who will sanitize throughout the day.
“It’s a huge tradition,” picnic co-chairman Andy Hayden said.
“It’s also been a major fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church — our church. It’s a homecoming for a lot of the families within the community. Folks that grew up in Fancy Farm and were going to St. Jerome that may have moved off — it’s their homecoming of sorts.”
The picnic’s famous political speeches are still planned, but it will have a changed venue.
Hayden said political candidates and speakers will make their remarks inside the Fancy Farm Elementary School gymnasium, instead of the traditional pavilion location. To ensure guidelines are followed, only people with tickets will be allowed to enter and hear speeches in person. Kentucky Educational Television is expected to set up and broadcast the speeches.
“It’d be a limited number of people in there — following social distancing and the guidelines and things that we have, in hopes that we have the governor and Mitch McConnell and whoever his Democratic opponent is and the rest of the legislators,” he said.
“The political organizers invite whoever it is they need to invite each year and then they get the commitments from those individuals, but that usually comes at a later date.”
According to the release, thousands of pounds worth of slow-cooked mutton and pork will be available to buy by the pound, starting at 8 a.m. It’ll be available throughout the day on picnic grounds. A new Polaris Ranger and three $500 cash prizes also will be raffled off. In other festivities, St. Jerome School and Museum is expected to offer public tours on picnic day.
Hayden said more decisions will be made as the picnic nears.
“We just started a Facebook page, it’s ‘St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic,’ ” he added. “We would encourage people to go to that Facebook page and follow that. … With each day, there seems to be a little more opening up or more guidelines for certain things and, so as that happens, more decisions may be made on what we can or can’t do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.