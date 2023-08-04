FANCY FARM — Despite damp weather, preparations for the 143rd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic were well underway Thursday.

In fact, political chairman Steven Elder said this could be one of the largest picnics they have seen so far. The picnic takes place Saturday, and candidates from statewide races are slated to participate in the political speaking, including Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican challenger Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

