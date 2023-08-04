FANCY FARM — Despite damp weather, preparations for the 143rd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic were well underway Thursday.
In fact, political chairman Steven Elder said this could be one of the largest picnics they have seen so far. The picnic takes place Saturday, and candidates from statewide races are slated to participate in the political speaking, including Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican challenger Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
“It’s going to be very packed, if not the largest picnic we’ve ever seen,” he said.
To prepare for the big crowd, thousands of pounds of meat are brought in to be cooked. It’s smoked for 24 hours and sold starting 8 a.m. Saturday. According to Elder, the barbecue by the pound booth sells about $1,000 worth of meat every 15 minutes.
The picnic for St. Jerome Catholic Church raises anywhere from $200,000 to $500,000.
“All the money goes to the church, and they spread it out to various organizations and people who need it once it’s over with,” Picnic committee member Todd Hayden said.
The church donates to nonprofits such as St. Vincent De Paul and saves part of the money for emergencies throughout the year.
“When the tornado happened in Mayfield a couple years ago, the church was really big into helping tornado victims,” Hayden said.
Although the Fancy Farm Picnic is known for its political speakers, it means much more than that to locals. Families who volunteer to work in booths have passed down that role for generations.
Hayden said he began helping preparations when he was just 14 years old. Similarly, Elder started working in the barbecue booth when he was 13. He likens the picnic to the Kentucky Derby because of the celebrations leading up to Saturday. Many small events take place on Friday in anticipation of the big picnic.
“Everybody’s preparing for the big day on Saturday,” Elder said.
Picnic volunteers did not seem deterred by rain.
“It’s nothing major, nothing we ain’t had before,” Hayden said.
