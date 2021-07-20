A 47-year-old Fancy Farm man convicted of rape, burglary, kidnapping and other charges, was sentenced Monday.
Jackie Wayne Jerome III was sentenced to 10 years for burglary, six years for possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, 15 years for rape, 15 years for kidnapping, 12 months for violating a domestic violence order, and 12 months for terroristic threatening, according to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
Jerome is also required to register as a lifetime sex offender, and under the interpersonal protective order issued by Judge Joe Castlen, he is barred from making contact with the victim for 10 years after his release.
Prosecutors said Jerome broke into his wife’s home on March 21, 2020. At the time, he was required to stay away from the woman and her home for three years under a court-mandated domestic violence order. Once he was in the home, prosecutors said Jerome threatened the woman, raped her at gunpoint and forced her to drive him around town before eventually releasing her.
A jury on May 7 convicted Jerome of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, violating a domestic violence order and third-degree terroristic threatening. Additionally, Jerome pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun as a felon.
