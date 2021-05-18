A 47-year-old Fancy Farm man has been convicted of rape, burglary, kidnapping and other charges in a case prosecutors say shines a light on “the stark reality of domestic violence.”
Jackie Wayne Jerome III broke into his wife’s home on March 21, 2020. Police said at the time Jerome was required to stay away from the woman and her home for three years under a court-mandated domestic violence order. Once he was in the home, prosecutors said Jerome threatened the woman, raped her at gunpoint and forced her to drive him around town before eventually releasing her.
A jury on May 7 convicted Jerome of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, violating a domestic violence order and third-degree terroristic threatening. Additionally, Jerome pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun as a felon. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Graves Circuit Court on June 1.
“This case illustrates the stark reality of domestic violence, and shows that perpetrators can be family members, spouses, or partners who exert control through violence,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement released Friday. “Our Office of Special Prosecutions stands ready to assist in these cases, and I am grateful to Lieutenant Watkins and Prosecutor Rewa Zakharia for their work in this case.”
Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, officials said 45.3% of Kentucky women and 35.5% of Kentucky men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape or rape under other circumstances at some point in their lifetimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.